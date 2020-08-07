CHRISTMAS VALLEY — A driver on April 26 in Lake County ran down six pronghorn antelope with his pickup. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the slaughter is the latest in a string of poaching thrill kills in Oregon.
The driver, Michael Scott Phillips, 48, of Christmas Valley, told authorities he did it because he hates pronghorn, according to the press release from ODFW.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers discovered a grisly scene of five does and one buck pronghorn antelope, their carcasses strewn along Fossil Lake Road near Christmas Valley. The buck’s horns were missing, according to Fsh and Wildlife, and one doe was eviscerated with a knife — her unborn fawn removed and placed on its mother’s carcass.
May is fawning season for antelope in Oregon. Any pregnant does would have given birth within a month had they not been killed.
The division received the initial report of the crime through the Turn In Poachers Line. The caller reported hearing a man bragging about accelerating his pickup to hit several pronghorns as they bunched together in the middle of the road. The man said he left the scene to get a hamburger, then returned later to retrieve the buck’s horns.
Troopers served a search warrant on Phillips’ residence in late May. They recovered the horns and other evidence linking Phillips to the crime, according to division Sgt. Lowell Lea. Phillips confirmed the antelope were bunched together in the road and admitted he accelerated to more than 60 mph to hit them. There was no evidence he slowed down or tried to stop before striking the animals.
Phillips said he did it because he hates pronghorns, according to Lea. State police arrested Phillips on May 21. He is lodged in the Lake County Jail.
"Not all poaching involves the use of a firearm," Lea said. "This is not the first case of people poaching with a vehicle. And poaching takes opportunities away from hunters and others."
State court records show he faces seven charges in all. Two relate to the killing the antelope — a wildlife violation for the taking of the antelope and a felony for first-degree aggravated animal abuse. The other five charges include unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and coercion for threatening a man on May 16 in Lake County.
The antelope killing comes after three Oregon men were cited in May for allegedly poaching 27 big game animals in multiple counties over the past two years. A concerned citizen contacted the TIP Line to report the poaching ring. Restitution for the crimes, which occurred in Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Tillamook Counties, may top $162,000.
In April, two men were charged with poaching a pronghorn buck, a branch bull elk and six buck deer over the past year in Grant County.
In July, the division identified a poaching hot spot in Columbia County, where two elk and a buck deer were shot over a period of three months near Weyerhaeuser property. All three animals were left to waste where they were shot, with little or no meat taken.
The Oregon Hunters Association operates the TIP Line. Callers receive a cash reward or hunting preference points if their report leads to a citation or arrest. The TIP Line rewards program is funded primarily through hunter restitution fees and fines. The reward for reporting a poached deer, elk or antelope is four preference points or $500. Last year OHA awarded more than $21,000 in rewards, and ODFW awarded 143 hunter preference points to people who reported to the TIP Line.
ODFW anti-poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said the crimes reflect wanton disregard for wildlife, wildlife laws and fellow Oregonians.
"When people poach, they steal from all of us," Shaw said. "Coming across a herd of pronghorns is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that most Americans would hold as a treasured memory. Instead, a poacher has robbed the animals of their lives and everyone else of the experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.