ENTERPRISE — A fire that started in a large detached garage and shop around 5 a.m. Monday destroyed that building and severely damaged the Zak Bradshaw home at 61448 Lime Quarry Road.
Enterprise and Joseph fire departments responded to 911 calls from neighbors.
“The shed and south side of the house were fully involved by the time we got here,” said Enterprise assistant fire chief Dan Niezen. “We turned our attention to the house first. There wasn’t much we could do to save the shed.”
The garage/shop contained stored furnishings, equipment and other household items, much of which belonged to Chieftain reporter Bill Bradshaw. It was a total loss.
Niezen also estimated the home, a 5-bedroom craftsman built in 1904, was a total loss as well.
Homeowner Zak Bradshaw reportedly suffered severe burns on his hand and arm when removing a tractor from the shed and was taken to Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
The only other casualty of the fire appeared to be some baby chicks that were in a crate in the house and perished of smoke inhalation.
The fire was visible from Enterprise.
“When I was driving up here in the truck,” one firefighter said, “I saw a big plume of flame go up, and thought maybe it was a diesel tank. But then the flames just exploded into the sky and as I got closer I realized it was a big tree that was next to the house.”
Friends and neighbors rallied around the family, who will need a place to stay while they piece their lives back together.
“We are so grateful that everyone is OK,” said homeowner Lynn Bradshaw. “We know that God is looking out for us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.