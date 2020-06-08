BAKER CITY — On the night of May 29, a metal giraffe disappeared from the sidewalk outside Mad Habit Boutique in downtown Baker City.
The 5-foot-tall statue seemingly walked off on its own (or, for those without an active imagination and a belief in "Night at the Museum"-esque phenomena, was stolen and carried away), and was nowhere to be found on the morning of May 30.
On Wednesday morning police located the giraffe at Mount Hope Cemetery.
The giraffe, which has an estimated value of $2,000, has since been safely returned to its family — it was one of three giraffes — on the north side of Valley Avenue beside Mad Habit Boutique, at the corner of Valley and Main.
Police Chief Ray Duman said he suspects the thief or thieves might have been intoxicated, and what seemed like a good idea at the time didn’t seem so wise when they sobered up.
He said he believes they dumped the giraffe when they realized how conspicuous it was.
Chelsa Mitchell, who owns Mad Habit Boutique and the reunited trio of giraffes, said her son was particularly happy to have the giraffe back — for sentimental reasons.
"My son Knox is very happy to have it back since it’s the one that’s supposed to represent him as the older of the two giraffe children," Mitchell said.
Duman said police are reviewing images from cameras on the street where it was stolen, and hope to identify the suspect or suspects.
Duman also said police are willing to consider leniency if those responsible for the theft turn themselves in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.