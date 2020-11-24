LA GRANDE — The spread of COVID-19 in Oregon has contributed to at least one additional kind of spread across the state: the spread of hunger.
According to projections from the hunger-relief organization Feeding America, nearly one in three children and more than one in six people overall in Union, Baker, Wallowa, Grant and Umatilla counties were food insecure in 2020.
Food insecurity is a term used to describe an inability to provide enough food to meet an individual or household’s dietary needs. Rates of food insecurity rose in every county in Oregon from 2018 to 2020, leading to significant increases in demand for resources from local food banks and straining their ability to provide for those in need. Feeding America attributed the rise to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To be honest, normally we’ve always had enough food for folks that have needed it," said Audrey Smith, manager of the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, a service of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon. "But with food pantry numbers remaining kind of high and our supply kind of dwindling over the last few months of the pandemic, I’m starting to worry.... I’m feeling the squeeze at the moment to fill food pantry orders."
Smith said the NORFB, which serves Union, Baker, Grant and Wallowa counties, has seen a sustained increase in the number of people enlisting the food bank’s help to avoid going hungry. She also said that donations have not kept up with the increased demand, despite a brief surge early in the pandemic.
Union County’s overall food insecurity rate grew from 13.5% in 2018 to a projected 17.9% in 2020, according to Feeding America. Based on the latest county population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, that rate indicates more than 4,800 people went hungry this year in Union County alone, an increase of more than 1,300 people from just two years ago.
Rates of overall food insecurity also rose in Baker County from 14.7% in 2018 to 18.5% in 2020, in Wallowa County from 14.9% to 18.6%, in Grant County from 15.7% to 19.6%, and in Umatilla County from 13.2% to 16.8%.
Food insecurity was even more widespread among children in 2020. According to Feeding America, the rates of children going without enough to eat increased in every county in the state.
"I feel that having a lack of access to healthy food or experiencing skipped meals, or seeing parents skip meals — which is the most common — is a type of childhood trauma which leads to poorer health outcomes in adulthood," Smith said.
Rates of food insecurity rose among children in Union County from 19.5% in 2018 to 28.5% in 2020, in Baker County from 23% to 30.4%, in Wallowa County from 24.3% to 31.4%, in Umatilla County from 19.3% to 26.3%, and in Grant County from 23.9% to 31.5%.
Food insecurity also affects seniors living on a fixed income. Smith said seniors at times are forced to choose between necessities.
"We see folks that are food insecure because they are on a fixed income that is at a lower level than is needed to sustain their monthly bills," Smith said. "A great example of that is seniors. They might have a retirement payment or a social security payment that is below what would allow them to afford healthy food.… Some seniors will choose to forgo expensive medications in order to purchase food, and some will purchase that medication and get food from the food bank."
Smith said local seniors are sometimes forced to choose between buying food and keeping the lights and heat in their home from being shut off. She described food insecurity as a result of systemic problems like high housing costs, insufficient income, high health care costs and lack of access to transportation, among others.
Food insecurity can lead to a significant degradation in quality of life. It can contribute to serious health problems, mental health deterioration and a negative perception of self-worth. It can also lead to developmental problems in children, including difficulty learning and stunted growth.
While need has increased at the regional food bank, donations have returned to near pre-pandemic levels. Between October 2018 and February of this year, the regional food bank rarely issued more than 3,000 pounds of food in a single month. This year, the food bank issued 4,250 pounds of food in March and 5,000 in April, and levels have remained high ever since.
Donations to the food bank, which surged briefly during the spring, are no longer keeping pace with the increased demand. In addition, CCNO's regional food bank is facing the extra cost of purchasing and moving into a new distribution center in the summer of 2021.
"On a local level, for us to be able to provide food to the people who need it, we need additional warehouse space and transportation to get food reliably out of our area and into the other three counties we serve," Smith said.
NORFB is accepting donations of non-perishable food for distribution to those in need as well as monetary donations to help them transition to a new facility. Food can be dropped off at any local Community Connection office, and funds can be donated online at www.ccno.org.
