UMATILLA — Inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, raised approximately $15,000 in donations for Agape House, a nonprofit food bank, and Martha’s House, a transitional family shelter, in Hermiston.
The effort comes from a group of over a dozen adults in custody who call themselves the “Paradigm Shift Club.”
The group’s mission statement is “shifting society’s view of AICs, shifting how AICs look at staff, the way staff look at AICs and trying to get everybody to work together for common causes,” according to James Cambell, a recreation specialist for Two Rivers Correctional Institution.
The fundraiser was meant to be a local effort to help institutions such as Martha’s House, which often serves families with a loved one who is incarcerated and will occasionally provide discounted housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, Cambell said. The group raised $10,068.79 for the shelter.
As for Agape House, Cambell said inmates saw on the news that food banks were hurting financially due the ongoing pandemic, so they decided to help out. The group raised $4,750.97 for the food bank.
The group, which started in December 2019, has so far conducted several fundraisers by cooking and selling food to inmates and staff.
One fundraiser brought in $7,000 for a program where inmates train dogs, but that program has since been postponed due to COVID-19.
The group is made up of inmates from a variety of backgrounds. Some are serving life sentences while others are serving just a few years, according to Cambell.
“If I’m going to shift the way I think about adults in custody, part of that has to be saying, ‘Well, yeah, these guys did some things that got them put in prison,’” Cambell said. “But what are they doing now? And what they’re doing now is good works.”
Cambell said he believes programs such as these help inmates find satisfaction by being a part of something greater than themselves and to improve upon their past.
“I think for a lot of them, there is this idea that the world sees them in a certain way, maybe depicted by Hollywood or a personal view,” Campbell said. “I think there is some satisfaction in saying, ‘Let’s change how people see us.’ And as a staff member I like that concept too, because there’s qualities to these guys. They’re not refuse to be thrown out.”
Two Rivers also has been dealing with a power loss that has left the east side of the prison largely in darkness since Dec. 16, and has affected the institution’s physical plant, security, food and housing units with no clear end in sight, according to public information officers at TRCI and the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Officials reported the power outage was the result of two wires shorting and exploding in a conduit underground after 20 years of degradation. The explosion affected other wires and has left an area that holds more than 600 inmates in the dark.
Officials also said there is no clear timeline for when the power will be back up, but staff have been working around the clock to fix it along with the help of outside contractors.
Prison staff provided inmates with small battery powered lights to illuminate their cells, Jennifer Black, spokesperson for Oregon Department of Corrections, said in an email to the East Oregonian.
The remaining 10 housing units at TRCI are running on normal operations, according to officials. The institution has a mobile kitchen providing a hot breakfast and two sack lunches per day to inmates.
Linda Simon, a public information officer at TRCI, said inmates still can take phone calls with attorneys and courts, and prison staff will continue to work through the holiday weekend to get the power back and running.
“This is serious and we’re taking it serious,” she said, “and our staff are working on it.”
