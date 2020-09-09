IRRIGON — An Irrigon woman faces several charges after the Morrow County Sheriff's Office reported she threatened to attack her husband with a machete and burn his Irrigon residence down in July.
The sheriff's office on Friday, Sept. 4, arrested Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 28, and the Morrow County District Attorney has charged her with seven crimes, including one felony count for attempted assault and two felony counts for unlawful use of a weapon.
Fleetwood pleaded not guilty to all counts during her arraignment Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner. She also faces four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of menacing, second degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to a press release, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:45 p.m. on July 27 to the Irrigon residence on the report of an unknown female threatening her husband with a machete. The woman reportedly left the scene but threatened to return and burn the house down, the release stated.
The sheriff's office conducted an investigation and used interviews and a photo lineup to identify and arrest Fleetwood on Sept. 4.
Fleetwood is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on $50,000 bail. Her next court appearance is a probable cause hearing Sept. 15.
