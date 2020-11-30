JOHN DAY — The race between Heather Rookstool and Chris Labhart for the last John Day City Council seat continues.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy conducted a hand count on Nov. 16, and the result remained a tie.
Percy said John Day City Manager Nick Green is the election officer. Green said he contacted the city's legal counsel to determine their procedures for breaking the tie by deciding "by lot" as Oregon statutes dictate.
Green said he expected the decision to come during the Dec. 8 city council meeting because it's the only one the council has in December.
