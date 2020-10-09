BAKER CITY — An incident that started with an alleged rattlesnake bite ended with a fugitive from Idaho being arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8, in eastern Baker County.
The incident started when the Baker County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call from an adult male who said he was lost in the Hells Canyon area and had been bitten by a rattlesnake.
The man called a second time using 911, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
A relative of the man then called the dispatch center and said the man's name is Ryan Paul Henry, 33. A dispatcher determined that Henry is wanted on a felony warrant from Idaho.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team was preparing to respond, but after police determined that the caller was actually Henry, the search and rescue call was canceled. Six deputies, along with Sheriff Travis Ash and a law enforcement officer from the U.S. Forest Service, then drove to Hewitt Park, a county-owned park on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir about 3 miles east of Richland.
Two boats were launched to search for Henry.
Deputies found him at about 10:06 p.m. on the shore of the reservoir about 1½ miles northeast of Hewitt Park, McClay said.
The Eagle Valley Ambulance responded to check Henry. He was taken to the Baker County Jail, where he remains.
McClay said the ambulance crew couldn't determine for certain whether Henry had been bitten by a rattlesnake.
"He didn't appear to be suffering from symptoms consistent with a bite," McClay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.