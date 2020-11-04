GRANT COUNTY — Grant County voters elected a new sheriff.
Challenger Todd McKinley unseated longtime Sheriff Glenn Palmer, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening, Nov. 3.
McKinley received 2,548 votes, and Palmer received 1,936. Write-in candidates received 11 votes.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said these are the final unofficial results, with three ballots outstanding.
