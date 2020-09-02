WALLA WALLA — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured Monday, Aug. 31, in a rollover collision on Highway 12.
Ashlynn Warkocki, 19, was driving east at Sapolil Road, three miles southeast of Walla Walla and near the weigh station.
For an unknown reason, Warkocki's vehicle left the road and rolled at 11:07 p.m., according to a press release from Washington State Patrol. Neither alcohol or drugs were listed as being involved in the collision.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fire District 8 firefighters responded to the scene, along with state patrol.
Warkocki was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said.
Warkocki's mother, Sarah Warkocki, said Tuesday, Sept. 1, her daughter is in critical condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Ashlynn Warkocki, who has experienced two brain bleeds since rolling over, suffered a broken arm in the collision. She's undergone surgery and is intubated, Sarah Warkocki said.
The incident blocked the roadway for about 2-1/2 hours, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.
The collision is under investigation, and charges are pending, according to the press release.
