PENDLETON — Staff at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on Saturday, Jan. 9, found homicide suspect David Lee Bowles dead in his cell.
Bowles, 43, was in the jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a weapon. Oregon State Police previously reported he turned himself in to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 7, after the office named him as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of his wife, Marlen Bowles, in Heppner on Dec. 15.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, in the early morning hours of Saturday, jail staff were making their morning rounds when they discovered Bowles dead in his bed.
"At this time, there is no apparent evidence of foul play," the release stated.
The sheriff's office also reported it is conducting an investigation into the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.