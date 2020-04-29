JOHN DAY — A separatist group seeking to move Oregon’s border to create “Greater Idaho” is collecting signatures to have the proposal on the ballot for November’s general election in Grant County.
County Clerk Brenda Percy said the petitioners must submit 231 valid signatures from active Grant County registered voters. The deadline to submit is Aug. 5.
The petition is about the “Greater Idaho” effort, a movement that advocates for the adjustment of the state boundaries of Idaho, California and Oregon, thereby increasing the size of Idaho to encompass several rural counties that are in California and Oregon. Grant County is one of the 19 Oregon counties the group seeks to have moved into the jurisdiction of of the state of Idaho.
The petition mandates the Grant County Court hold three meetings a year for the specific purpose of discussing the merit of promoting the relocation of the ldaho border to encompass Grant County within the state of ldaho.
Greater Idaho spokesman Mike McCarter said the movement’s purpose is to preserve rural values.
According to the group’s press release, although few people are collecting signatures in traditional ways because of social distancing, petitions are available for online and at certain locations.
“The deadline for our petition effort is Aug. 5, so coronavirus is not enough to make us give up,” McCarter said. “You can still download and print the petition from GreaterIdaho.org or pick one up at an essential business that has them.”
McCarter continued to voice his frustrations in a press release: “Rural counties have become increasingly outraged by laws coming out of the Oregon Legislature that threaten our livelihoods, our industries, our wallet, our gun rights, and our values. We tried voting those legislators out but rural Oregon is outnumbered, and our voices are now ignored. This is our last resort.”
