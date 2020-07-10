RICHLAND — Searchers this week continued to interview campers at Hewitt Park, the eastern Baker County park near Richland where a 17-year-old boy went missing July 3.
Thierno Bah was still missing as of Thursday evening.
Chris Galiszewski, Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team coordinator, has spent the week in the area, conducting more interviews in an attempt to locate Bah, said Ashley McClay, sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Over the Fourth of July weekend more than 35 searchers failed to find any sign of Bah, a foster child from the Portland area, who with his foster family and friends, was vacationing at Hewitt Park, 3 miles east of Richland just off Highway 86.
Bah had been in foster care for a few months before making the trip to Baker County, McClay said. He had taken a walk about 5:30 p.m. Friday, and his family reported him missing when he failed to return about 9 p.m. It was not uncommon for Bah to take long walks, McClay said.
Galiszewski and another search and rescue team member continued to distribute fliers seeking the public’s help in locating Bah.
The flier contains photos and other information about the missing teenager. The African native is described as having a thin build and short hair. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a dark-colored T-shirt.
Bah speaks French and Spanish fluently, but he is not fluent in English, the flier states.
His family is offering a cash reward to anyone with credible information leading to his whereabouts. Anyone with information about Bah is asked to call Sheriff Travis Ash at 541-523-6415.
Ash also has been in the Richland and Halfway areas checking out reports of possible sightings, none of which has panned out, McClay said.
“We appreciate those tips coming in,” she said.
Search and rescue teams from Baker, Malheur and Umatilla counties searched by ground and air and used sonar technology to scan the waters of Brownlee Reservoir in attempting to find Bah over the weekend. Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Forestry employees also participated in the search.
