PENDLETON — After last week's winter storms covered Northeast Oregon in snow, followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures early in the week, many Umatilla County residents rightfully grew wary wondering if snowmelt could lead to floods.
"We'll see small rises in the rivers and the streams," said Marilyn Lohman, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. "But they aren't expected to be anywhere near any flood stages at this time."
Snowpack levels in the Blue Mountains are nearing normal levels for this time of year after the hillsides were blasted with snow last week, according to Lohman. But the snow, for the large part, was a dry snow due to the cold front, making conditions less conducive to flooding.
"The snow that fell was more powdery, which means it had a lower water content," Lohman said.
Short-term conditions over the next two weeks are also looking optimistic, Lohman said, with occasional weather systems forecast to bring light precipitation. Through March, the weather service is expecting cooler than normal temperatures and seasonal precipitation.
However, conditions can change daily, Lohman said. The weather service is continuing to monitor for signs of possible floods, and residents who may be at risk of flooding events should keep a watchful eye and consider preparing themselves in case conditions suddenly shift.
"It's that time of year to keep abreast of the changes in the weather," Lohman said. "Maybe stay up-to-date on changing conditions and make sure that you are prepared. If something were to happen, what would you do? Maybe start thinking ahead."
Last week, Lohman and a group of officials from Umatilla and Walla Walla counties met to discuss the conditions and prepare for the possibility of future floods.
Among those attending were county and city officials as well as those from law enforcement, the National Weather Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
"I really sympathize with all these folks that have gone through last year's (flood) and are still dealing with it, and then we get 17 inches of snow, and they think — where in the world is that going to go?" said Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran, who attended the meeting on behalf of the commissioners.
Officials plan to hold weekly briefings throughout the winter and early spring to be more proactive and plan for possible floods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.