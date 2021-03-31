BAKER CITY — The Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally in Baker City won't happen for the second straight summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A post on Monday, March 29, on the Rally's Facebook page reads:
"Thank you all for your patience while we discussed the logistics of this year's Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally. We have come to the difficult decision that we will not be holding the rally this year. Due to of the state of Oregon's restrictions, we could not find a way to safely host this event while still being in compliance with the state's guidelines. We are devastated to share this news with you."
The message added that while the notion "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, we are now working through the ramifications of this unfortunate situation" and working hard "to bring an even bigger and better rally in 2022."
