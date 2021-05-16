KENNEWICK, Washington — An Oregon man is believed to have gone into the Columbia River at a Kennewick park.
The man found floating near the Lampson hydroplane pits Friday, May 14, been identified as Oscar Castaneda, 29, of Pendleton.
He has family in Pasco, said Benton County chief deputy coroner Dennis Morris.
It’s believed he drowned sometime overnight in the river and floated a short distance downriver to where he was discovered near the bank.
Investigators still are trying to determine why he was in the park and how exactly he went into the water. Castaneda was fully clothed, so it didn’t appear that he was swimming.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, Morris said. No autopsy is planned.
Kennewick police were called to the east end of the park about 8:15 a.m. May 14.
A woman reported seeing what appeared to be a body or mannequin in the river, said Benton County sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Korten.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue divers were called in to help bring him to shore.
The river is 50 degrees, and people can quickly be overcome by the cold, explained Scott Ruppelius, dive rescue’s public information officer.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death because the body was found in the river rather than in the park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through the nonemergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.