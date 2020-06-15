HERMISTON — The Hermiston man found dead from a gunshot wound at an East Francolin residence on June 9 has been identified as Jesus Eli Lopez, 21, according a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
The Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team is investigating Lopez’s death as a homicide, the release stated.
Hermiston police were initially dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of East Francolin Avenue at 8:16 a.m. June 9 for a report of an unresponsive male. After arriving, officers determined the man had been killed by a gunshot.
“There is little information available concerning the motive or the identity of the person(s) responsible for the shooting,” a June 9 press release about the incident stated. The release added that there will be no additional updates at this time. because the investigation is ongoing.
