BAKER CITY — Reanna Clark seems more interested in tasting her brand new book than reading it.
Which is pretty typical behavior for a 6-month-old.
But Reanna’s older brother, Colton, 12, is eager to start turning the pages of his volumes, which include Gary Paulsen’s “Tucket’s Travels,” a series chronicling the adventures of a 14-year-old boy who is kidnapped while traveling on the Oregon Trail in 1847.
“I like to read whatever looks good,” Colton said.
His brother Gage, 7, is examining a stack of books, including one of Tedd Arnold’s “Fly Guy” stories.
The Clarks are inspecting their new books in the lobby of the Geiser Grand Hotel on Baker City’s Main Street.
This is not a coincidence.
Their mother, Mandy Clark, is the front desk manager at the restored 131-year-old hotel that is a Baker City landmark.
The Clarks’ books — and about two dozen more — were donated to the children and grandchildren of Geiser Grand employees by a longtime guest who wasn’t able to make her annual visit this year due to the coronavirus.
Geiser Grand owner Barbara Sidway said the donor, who asked that she remain anonymous, called recently to say that she wouldn’t be traveling to Baker City.
But the guest had a request.
She asked Sidway to compile a list of Geiser Grand employees’ children and grandchildren, including their ages and interests.
Then the donor called Carolyn Kulog, owner of Betty’s Books in Baker City, and ordered books for each child.
Most received two or three.
“She’s so thoughtful,” Sidway said of the donor.
Sidway said the woman always browses Betty’s Books during her stays in Baker City.
The books arrived last week and the Clarks picked up their books on Friday.
The eldest, 16-year-old Lane, wasn’t there, but he also received books.
Mandy, who lives in Keating Valley, said her kids have “been getting tired of reading the same books.”
The children are accustomed to deliveries from the Baker County Bookmobile, which hasn’t been operating this spring due to the pandemic.
Clark said she was surprised, and gratified, by the donor’s generosity.
“It is so cool,” she said.
Clark said she has met the woman during some of her previous visits.
Sidway said she has talked with the woman since the books arrived, and the benefactor wants to order more books for Geiser Grand employees’ children and grandchildren.
“It makes my heart swell and puts a smile on my face in a time when little else can,” Sidway wrote in an email.
