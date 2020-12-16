Umatilla County reports 53rd COVID-19 death
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Health Department announced the county’s 53rd COVID-19 death in a Tuesday, Dec. 15, press release.
The victim is a 89-year-old male who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Dec. 6 at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston. This individual had underlying medical conditions, according to the press release.
The announcement comes as the health department reported 43 cases on Dec. 15, bringing the county’s total to 4,946 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Baker County commissioner may have COIVD-19
BAKER COUNTY — Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said he knew COVID-19 was a dangerous virus even before it entered his own household.
That experience, which he said happened about a month ago, only heightened his concern.
Bennett has served as the county’s incident commander — in effect, the lead elected official in the county’s response — since the pandemic started in March.
Bennett said he knew three of the four county residents who have died due to the virus. He also has a cousin who died from COVID-19. And his son-in-law’s uncle died recently in a California hospital where he was being treated for the virus.
But Bennett’s experience with COVID-19 became even more personal in November when first his granddaughter, a college student visiting from California, and then his wife, Patti, tested positive.
The Bennetts live on their cattle ranch east of Unity, in southern Baker County.
Mark Bennett said Patti had severe respiratory problems, although she was not hospitalized.
He said he never had any symptoms or felt ill.
Nonetheless, Bennett said he quarantined in his home for 14 days, as health officials recommend for people who are close contacts with someone who has tested positive.
Morrow County felon sentenced to federal prison
PORTLAND — A Morrow County man with a decades-long criminal history, who was on probation following his recent release from federal prison, was ordered to return to prison Tuesday, Dec. 15, for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Michael Carroll, 39, of Boardman, was sentenced to five years, three months in federal prison and four years of supervised release. Carroll previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, in July 2019, detectives with the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team were investigating Carroll, a drug trafficker in Morrow County. During the investigation, officers conducted two separate controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Carroll. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched Carroll’s Boardman residence. Inside, officers found a .243 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber revolver, assorted ammunition, 35 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, scales, drug packaging and drug ledgers.
In August 2019, investigators learned Carroll was staying at a hotel in Hermiston. Officers surveilled the hotel, located Carroll and arrested him. A search of Carroll’s hotel room revealed a second .22 caliber pistol, a box of .22 caliber long rifle ammunition, a loaded .22 caliber long rifle magazine, brass knuckles, laser sights, scope mounts and glass smoking pipes, among other items.
Carroll’s criminal history spans two decades, according to the press release, with prior convictions for criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, strangulation, resisting arrest, attempted burglary, driving under the influence of intoxicants, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a destructive device.
— EO Media Group
