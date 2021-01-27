WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon U.S. Rep Cliff Bentz now is serving on the House Natural Resources Committee.
Bentz in a press release said he was honored to receive the appointment to a committee well-suited to Oregon’s vast 2nd Congressional District.
“Membership on this committee, combined with my previous experience as a water rights attorney, rancher, member of the Oregon Water Resource Commission, and member of Oregon state Legislature, will help me advocate for improved management and more balanced use of our federal lands, forests, and water,” Bentz stated.
The freshman representative also affirmed he would continue to focus on the communities hardest hit by natural disasters, especially those in southern Oregon struggling to rebuild after devastating wildfires.
The House Natural Resources Committee oversees a number of important matters, including federal lands, wildlife, water, energy and mineral resources, oversight and investigations, and affairs with indigenous peoples. Bentz added that given the recent exposure of the nation’s dangerous supply chain dependence on countries such as China, the committee can protect and preserve U.S. access to rare-earth minerals on federal lands.
According to the press release, the committee’s ranking member, Republic Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, cheered the appointment.
“Oregon has an incredibly diverse array of public lands and resources,” Westerman said, “and I know Congressman Bentz will bring that important perspective and background to the Natural Resources Committee.”
