BAKER CITY — Oregon State Police is asking for the public's help in finding the person or people who shot and killed a wolf in eastern Baker County on or about Thursday, Oct. 29.
It's the second wolf shot and killed in the county this fall.
The latest shooting killed a sub-adult female wolf that was about 1-1/2 years old, OSP reported in a press release. An elk hunter found the dead wolf off Forest Service Road 3990 in the Grouse Flat area about 8 miles northeast of Halfway. Road 3990 branches off the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, Forest Road 39, about 4 miles north of Highway 86. Road 3990 follows Little Elk Creek. The wolf was in the territory the Pine Creek Pack frequents.
In the previous wolf shooting, which happened on or around Sept. 24, the wolf, the breeding male from the Cornucopia Pack, was found dead off the 125 spur road about 1 mile east of Eagle Forks campground. That's about 15 miles west of where the female wolf was found.
A reward of $6,150 is available for information leading to an arrest in the September death.
Oregon Wild and the Center for Biological Diversity each contributed $2,500 to the reward fund. NE Oregon Ecosystems added $850, and the Turn in Poachers program, which involves the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Hunters Association, is offering $300 or five hunter preference points.
The breeding male and female from the Cornucopia Pack raised three pups in the spring of 2019 and denned again in 2020, although ODFW doesn't yet know how many pups were born this year, according to Brian Ratliff, district biologist at the agency's Baker City office.
The killing of the male could jeopardize the future of the Cornucopia Pack, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.