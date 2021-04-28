BAKER COUNTY — An investigator for the Oregon Government Ethics Commission found a "preponderance of evidence" that Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey tried to use his position to benefit himself, his son and his son's business and he failed to disclose conflicts of interest last year.
In a report, investigator Susan Myers recommends the Ethics Commission make a preliminary finding that Harvey committed eight violations of state ethics laws.
The Ethics Commission initially was scheduled to review Myers' report during its meeting Friday, April 30, but Harvey said he had scheduling conflicts that day.
Myers confirmed that Harvey requested an extension. She said the matter will be added to the Ethics Commission's June 11 meeting agenda.
Harvey said Wednesday morning, April 28, that he had not read the investigation report.
