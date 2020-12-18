BAKER CITY — Oregon State Police reported troopers Thursday evening, Dec. 17, arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Carolina near Baker City.
According to a report from OSP Senior Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn, South Carolina police notified state police the department was tracking James Shawn Nichol, 48, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and he might be at the rest area north of Baker City.
Nichol was wanted for the attempted murder of his mother, and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
South Carolina police reported Nichol may have been driving his mother’s 2015 Subaru Forester.
Troopers found the vehicle at the Baker Valley Rest Area on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 295 at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Nichol was alone in the vehicle and sitting in the driver’s seat.
Troopers arrested him without incident and took him in the Baker County jail on the attempted murder warrant.
State police also arranged for the stolen vehicle to be towed from the scene and held for the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.