SALEM — Harney City Marshal Zachariah H. Stroud died in the line of duty in 1912 in Eastern Oregon, and now the state is going to honor that death.
Oregon’s Board on Public Safety Standards and Training at its quarterly meeting Thursday unanimously approved a request to add Stroud’s name to the state’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial through its historic recognition process. The nomination came from the board’s Police Policy Committee, which on June 18 unanimously approved the nomination.
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in a press release announced it will add the marshal’s name to the memorial during the 2021 ceremony in May at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. The Harney County Sheriff’s Office also submitted a nomination for recognition of Stroud on the National Fallen Officer Memorial at the nation’s capitol.
Rebecca Hannon of the department’s Standards and Certification Section was conducting off-duty historic research, according to the press release, and found newspaper articles online about the line-of-duty death of Stroud. However, she was not able to find his name on either Oregon’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall or the National Fallen Officers Memorial.
DPSST staff reached out to Harney County Sheriff Dan Jenkins and Lt. Brian Needham regarding Stroud, who contacted the Harney County Museum for assistance. The museum conducted historic research that gleaned more details, including an eyewitness statement from a local oral history collection.
Stroud on Sept. 11, 1912, encountered four individuals carelessly firing weapons in front of the post office. He cautioned the group to stop or else they would be arrested.
“The group resisted,” the press release stated, “resulting in a fusillade of gunfire, injuries to several of those involved, and the death of Harney City Marshal Stroud.”
Stroud was 44 years, unmarried and left behind his mother and father. Three of the four individuals involved in the incident were found guilty of manslaughter.
DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said in the press release while the death occurred more than 100 years ago, it occurred in the line of duty and it helps tell the history of Oregon law enforcement.
The Oregon memorial displays the names of 187 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since the mid 1800s. This includes officers from city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies who have served as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, and parole and probation officers.
For more information about the memorial, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dpsst/Memorials/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.