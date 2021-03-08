BAKER CITY — February pulled off a feat in its 28 days that most months can’t manage in 30 or 31.
A barrage of blizzards during the shortest month boosted the snowpack in the mountains of Northeast Oregon from below average to well above. At a few measuring sites the snowpack doubled, or nearly so, during February.
“Yes, those storms we saw from mid to late February really boosted the snowpack,” said Marilyn Lohmann with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The Upper Grande Ronde Basin is at 140% of normal with the Lower Grande Ronde near 120% of normal, and the Wallowas stand at 124% of normal, she reported. This is significantly higher than at the start of February when the basin snowpack was 91% of normal. February precipitation was 216% of average. Precipitation since the beginning of the water year (October 1 to March 1) has been 111% of average
“In looking back over February, most sites saw snow depth increases anywhere from 15 to 40 inches with some locations seeing near 50 inches of snow,” Lohmann said.
Snow was 39 inches deep as of Monday, March 8, at the Bowman Springs snotel — snow telemetry — site in the Blue Mountains between La Grande and Pilot Rock, according to data from the Nature Resource Conservation Service. Moss Springs northeast of Union had 83 inches of snow Monday, and Mount Howard south of Enterprise had 39 inches.
Nathan Petrucci saw blatant evidence of the month’s achievements firsthand.
Petrucci, a deputy watermaster for Baker County, wallowed through freshly fallen powder recently with another deputy watermaster, Luke Albert.
The pair’s destination was a meadow just east of Anthony Lake, in the Elkhorn Mountains about 35 miles northwest of Baker City.
This is one of Oregon’s oldest snow survey sites — crews have trudged into the meadow every winter since 1936 to sample the snow, a key element in estimating the coming summer’s water supply.
Petrucci, who also was a member of the group that measured snow in the meadow in late January, said the scene “was quite a bit different.”
The snow was almost twice as deep — 89 inches compared with 45 inches a month earlier.
“It was nice to see,” Petrucci said in an interview on Thursday, March 4.
Although the depth increase was impressive, a different statistic — snow water content — is the one that matters most in gauging snowpack.
Water content, as the term implies, measures the amount of water that will trickle away when the snow melts this spring and summer.
To calculate the water content, snow surveyors such as Petrucci and Albert thrust an aluminum tube into the snow until it hits the ground. The tube measures the snow depth and, more important, by weighing the cylinder of snow within the tube the surveyors can derive the water content.
In that respect February’s feat wasn’t quite as noteworthy. The water content rose from 13 inches at the start of February to 22.6 inches at the end.
But that’s still a significant jump. The water content was 18% below average when February began, but it was 32% above average when the month ended.
This was the second February in the past three years that reversed a relatively moribund snowpack in the Elkhorns.
In February 2019 the snow depth at the meadow near Anthony Lake increased by 37 inches to 83 inches at month’s end.
This year’s figure of 89 inches is the fifth-deepest, at the end of February, since snow surveys started there in 1936.
The top four:
• 109 inches, Feb. 23, 1965 (this is the deepest snow ever measured at the site, at any time; in many winters the snow depth peaks around April 1)
• 96 inches, Feb. 24, 1956
• 95 inches, Feb. 27, 1949
• 92 inches, Feb. 28, 1972
Although the onslaught of storms that distinguished February dissipated with the arrival of March, Petrucci said this week’s mainly sunny and milder weather potentially can have a benefit for the summer water supply. The daily cycle, with the snow surface thawing during the day and refreezing at night, creates ice layers. Those layers will slow the melting of the snowpack this spring, Petrucci said.
“We like it to ice up,” he said.
Lohmann warned higher than average snowpack means there is a slightly above average risk of flooding from the spring snowmelt. Water supply forecasts at this time show amounts from 100-120% of normal for streamflows for the April through September period.
— Observer multimedia journalist Alex Wittwer contributed to this report.
