HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's office reported two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting outside Hermiston on Thursday, Oct. 29.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on Sagebrush Road near its intersection with Bensel Road just outside Hermiston. Deputies arrived to find two men dead and a third man receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community," the release stated.
The release, sent out about Friday at 7:30 a.m., stated he sheriff's office is working with the Umatilla Morrow Major Crimes Team to investigate the shooting.
The incident is the latest in an unusually high number of shootings for the Hermiston area this year, including the following, according to previous information from law enforcement:
•On Oct. 19, Cuauthemoc Romero of Hermiston reported to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office he had been driving along Westland Road outside Hermiston when someone in another vehicle shot his truck multiple times. No one was injured, but police found bullet holes in the truck and a nearby building.
•On Aug. 21, Julian Zapien, 27, of Hermiston, was shot in the parking lot of the Hermiston Safeway. On Sept. 30 Hermiston Police Department reported he still was hospitalized and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.
•On June 20, Travis Scott Meadows, 29, of Hood River, was found dead of a gunshot wound near Lamb Road and Interstate 82 outside Hermiston. In connection with the his death the Umatilla County Grand Jury indicted Jaime Ubay-Farfan, 24, on one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
•On July 7, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office asked the public for information on two drive-by shootings that took place July 5 and July 6 in the Hermiston area. The bullets struck houses but there were no reports of injuries. The sheriff's office stated the incidents were believed to have been targeting specific individuals.
•On June 9, Jesus Eli Lopez, 21, of Hermiston was found dead from a gunshot wound at a residence on East Francolin in Hermiston. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
•On June 27, a man reportedly shot into the cab of a pickup with several occupants on Interstate 82 outside Hermiston. No one was injured. Oregon State Police reported Steven Dario Quiriconi, 62, was lodged at the Umatilla County Justice Center for attempted murder, possession of a weapon by certain felons, unlawful use of a weapon and more charges.
•On March 18, Jordan Delano Crandall of Hermiston was found dead with a gunshot wound next to an irrigation ditch just outside Hermiston. The sheriff's office reported it was being investigated as a homicide.
•On March 2, Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a house fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston and discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound inside. Hermiston Police Department Chief Jason Edmiston reported police were "confident" the gunshot wound was self-inflicted based on evidence.
