MEACHAM — Construction is slowing slow traffic on Interstate 84 between Meacham and Spring Creek for the next two years.
The Oregon Department of Transportation on Monday, April 5, began a new paving project between milepost 238 and 248. During construction, vehicles will be rerouted to one side of the interstate at a time, with a single lane in each direction. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph, and Oregon State Police will increase its patrol presence.
According to an email from ODOT, reconstruction of milepost 238 to 241.5 will take place in 2021 and the rest will be completed in 2022.
ODOT is starting the work with closing the left lanes in each direction to construct the "crossovers" for traffic to move onto the new travel route.
The state road department also reported the project will replace the asphalt that has become rutted from severe winter weather and chain use, creating hazardous conditions where ice collects in the ruts and cracks. Crews also will complete some other upgrades to guard rails, median barriers and bridges.
