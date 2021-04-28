PENDLETON — Personal-use firewood cutting permits from the Umatilla National Forest go on sale Saturday, May 1, through Nov. 30.
Permits are $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords and yearly maximum of 12 per household.
Local vendors will sell firewood permits in four-cord packets with a $2 fee per packet. Vendors include:
•Walla Walla Ranger District, 1415 W. Rose St., Walla Walla, Washington, 509-522-6290.
•Pomeroy Ranger District, 71 W. Main St., Pomeroy, Washington, 509-843-1891.
•Supervisor's Office, 72510 Coyote Road, Pendleton, 541-278-3716.
Permits also are available directly from the Forest Service.
Permits are not required for tribal members exercising treaty rights, but they should be in possession of valid enrollment identification when cutting or transporting firewood.
For more information call 541-278-3716, email r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us or visit ubne.ws/firewoodinfo.
