VALE — Vale High School will shut down classes beginning Monday, Feb. 1, in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak.
The high school will be closed until Feb. 11, according to a press release Friday, Jan. 29, from Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride.
McBride wrote eight “individuals who have been in the Vale High School building have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.... It is critical that students adhere to health and safety protocols both inside and outside of school. It is especially important that students limit their contact outside of school and remain home if they are ill.”
The school district returned to normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after using limited class time and virtual instruction. The closure of the high school means teachers and students will go back to distance learning.
In-person instruction will continue at Vale and Willowcreek elementary schools and Vale Middle School, according to the press release.
“We have been working closely with the Malheur County Health Department to identify close contacts of the positive individuals. While it is concerning to have eight individuals test positive in the same week, to date, there is no evidence of COVID-19 spread in the school. Instead it appears that the positive individual had contact outside of the school building,” McBride wrote.
There is an early-return option for any student who acquires a negative COVID-19 test after Feb. 3. Those students can return to school Monday, Feb. 8, with written confirmation of a negative test. Students are not required to get a COVID-19 test to return to school Feb. 15.
