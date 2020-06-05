WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Police Department is seeking information to help identify who is breaking into the Pioneer Park Aviary and killing birds.
About 12 birds were killed during the 10 days prior to June 2, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported. The deaths — and cuts in the netting from a person or people gaining entry — were discovered by aviary caretakers, said Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman.
“We hope we can discover who did it,” Coleman said. “Our plan will be to take some measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Coleman said the victim birds have included swans and peacocks. He estimated the value from a few thousand dollars to $5,000 for replacement.
He did not know exactly how the birds were killed.
The effort to harm the aviary and its resident birds is even more egregious given how much work went into saving the special feature of Walla Walla’s crown jewel park, Coleman said.
After severe storm damage to the netting and poles in 2008, rebuilding the facility almost didn’t happen. The city at the time said it couldn’t justify improvements if long-term funds weren’t in place for daily operations.
So a group of citizens formed the Friends of the Pioneer Park Aviary and embarked on an extensive campaign to save the bird sanctuary that was first started on a smaller scale around 1980 by the Walla Walla Valley Lionesses Club.
The aviary is owned by the city. Its mission is "to provide an entertaining and educational exhibit of waterfowl and land-dwelling birds in a display that reflects their existence in a quality, ‘natural’ environment,” according to the aviary website.
The Friends group raised $119,000 to keep the facility operating for two years. And then another $230,000 was combined with city insurance claims from storm damage to fully fund an approximately $381,000 single enclosure reconstruction. The final cost for the new facility, which was finished in 2016, was $410,000, according to reports at the time.
“Certainly, when we lose birds our hearts hurt for the community,” Coleman said. “People of all ages get attached to the birds out there.”
In response to the bird killings, the Friends group reactivated its social media account Tuesday evening and said it would make efforts to assist the city. Numerous citizens said they would contribute to help with surveillance cameras in the area. At least one person created a fundraising account to help.
Coleman said cameras could be the next step at Pioneer Park with the Walla Walla City Council already poised to consider them at Washington Park.
Those wanting to donate funds can either call Parks & Recreation, send a check to the department or donate directly online at ubne.ws/parks.
Meanwhile, the police department is asking residents nearby to check their surveillance footage to help identify potential suspects.
Anyone with information can contact the Walla Walla Police Department at 509-527-1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.