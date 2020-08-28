WALLA WALLA — The director of the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla will field questions next week during a live Facebook event.
The Veteran Affairs medical center in a press release announced Chris Bjornberg is launching an ongoing series of "Ask the Director" events via Facebook Live to provide medical center updates and answer veterans’ questions. The first event will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at noon.
The events will be available on the center’s Facebook page via the Live feature and require no registration or reservation. Visit the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/vawallawalla) the day of the event and watch for the event to pop up.
"Join the event and you can type in your questions or comments in the chat area," according to the press release. "The director will answer as many questions as time will allow; remaining comments and questions will be addressed after the event."
"I value communicating directly with veterans," Bjornberg sated in the press release. "VA has been going through a lot of changes in these past few months, and I want to address your concerns about your healthcare and how we are working to provide a safe environment for you when you come to your VA for care."
You can this link to the event’s announcement, click on "Going" and receive a reminder of the event: bit.ly/32b0cTd.
