Boardman.jpeg

The Eastern Oregon community of Boardman, which is in MorrowCounty, lost its status as an "urban" area, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census.

 Boardman Chamber of Commerce/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census.

Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a combined 4.2 million residents, that are now rural areas according to the bureau.

