SALEM — Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system.

Ideas have emerged in discussions in a work group that’s been meeting monthly since April to discuss options for replacing the current system. Members include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department.

