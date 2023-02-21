SALEM — State auditors will scrutinize Oregonians’ access to reproductive health care and the state’s approach to elder abuse, domestic violence and children’s mental health issues over the next two years, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Monday, Feb. 20.

The Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office plans to conduct eight so-called performance audits, which look at how well an agency serves the public. It will also audit state finances and cybersecurity measures in 2023 and 2024. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.