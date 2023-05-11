SALEM — New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority shows that suicide rates among adults in Oregon increased in 2021, while youth suicide rates decreased.
The new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the total number of suicides in Oregon for all age groups increasing to 889 in 2021, up from 833 in 2020.
Youth suicide-related deaths decreased to 95, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“Recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data show 2021 was the third year in a row that suicide deaths among Oregon youths had decreased," Jonathan Modie, lead communications offers for the Oregon Health Authority, said in an email. "This marks a 26% decrease in the number of suicide deaths among youth and young adults 24 and younger, from a peak in 2018, when 129 youth died by suicide."
Modie added that suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among people 5 to 24 in Oregon.
Suicide rates in urban and rural areas increased between 2000 and 2018, but rural areas continued to be more at risk. In 2018, the suicide rate for males in rural areas was 30.7 per 100,000, while the urban suicide rate was 21.5 per 100,000. Suicide rates for females who in rural areas almost doubled, from 4.2 to 8.0 per 100,000. Suicide rates among females in urban areas increased as well, from 3.9 to 5.9 per 100,000.
Oregon has the 17th highest rate of suicide in the United States, at 19.5 per 100,000, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, Oregon offers a suicide and crisis line. By dialing 988, Oregonians are connected with crisis counselors who can assist struggling Oregonians with finding the help and resources they need.
“If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available," Modie said. "The launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline makes it easier for individuals and their loved ones to access compassionate care and support from trained crisis counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
Individuals can call, text or chat 988 to access services. The 988 Lifeline also offers specialized support for veterans (press 1 to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line or text 838255), Spanish speakers (press 2) and youth younger than 25 who identify as LGBTQIA2S+ (press 3 or text Q to 988),” Modie said.
