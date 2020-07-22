METOLIUS — Metolius Mayor Carl “Foncie” Elliott said last week a wooden train that was involved in a decade of sexual abuse has been destroyed.
The story of the train led to an outcry on social media, which apparently led the city to take down its Facebook page, as well as a petition on Change.org that garnered 2,761 signatures and a Facebook group called Stop the Train that had 889 members as of Saturday morning.
The victim of the abuse, Madras resident Cassandra Ruwaldt, said she’s grateful the train is gone, but the community wanted proof. She later received confirmation from Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn, who interviewed employees at the transfer station.
“I’m standing next to the community,” Ruwaldt said. “I’m hearing their voices, and they would like proof from City Council ... I am so grateful that it’s gone even though there is no proof. ... They can’t be like, ‘It’s gone. Problem solved. Let’s move on.’ They have an entire community to deal with now.”
“The train has been resolved, and it’s gone, destroyed, and that’s all,” Elliott said by phone. “It is no longer in our possession. Period.”
Ruwaldt on Friday received a picture from an anonymous source that showed a pile of wooden debris, including the train’s wheels, at the Box Canyon Transfer Station, Madras.
The train was built by Richard Pickett, who was convicted in 2008 of 35 counts in connection with the abuse and child pornography, including first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He is serving a 38-year sentence in prison.
City officials didn’t know its history until Cassandra Ruwaldt, her husband, Bryan Ruwaldt, and Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche brought it to their attention in March.
The Ruwaldts and Leriche went to the Metolius City Council and asked for removal of the train in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.