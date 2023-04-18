Oregon Legislature Start of Session

The Oregon Senate convenes in January for the first day of the 2023 legislative session. 

 Claire Rush/The Associated Press, File

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers are on the verge of hiring an official to address complaints of workplace harassment and retaliation in the state Capitol, nearly two years after the fraught and high-pressure position went vacant.

A legislative committee on Monday, April 17, met to take up hiring a legislative equity officer, or LEO. At the brief hearing, members of the Joint Conduct Committee said they’d picked a finalist to fill the position after a three-month recruitment process led by an out-of-state headhunting firm. The finalist’s name wasn’t released, but lawmakers could hold a hearing on the hire as early as this week.

