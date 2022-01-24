SALEM — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Thursday, Jan. 13, announced a $1.85 billion settlement with 39 state Attorneys General with Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, that resolves allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses. According to a press release, of the settlement, $95 million will go directly toward restitution for students and $1.71 billion in debt cancellation.
In Oregon, that means 5,488 federal loan borrowers will receive $1,462,937 in restitution and 864 borrowers will receive $22,454,017 in private loan debt cancellation.
Borrowers who qualify for relief do not need to do anything to receive their restitution or cancellation. They will receive a notice from Navient directly, but the press release advised borrowers to update or create their studentaid.gov account to ensure that the U.S. Department of Education has their current address. For more information, visit www.NavientAGSettlement.com.
“We will never break the cycle of student debt,” said Attorney General Rosenblum, “if we don’t hold student loan servicers accountable.”
During the last Oregon legislative session, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum initiated and championed SB 485 or a “Student Loan Borrowers Bill of Rights.” The law would address many of the problems Oregon borrowers have experienced with student loan servicers, including navigating the complex refinancing options, and would create a student loan ombudsperson to help educate and counsel student loan borrowers.
