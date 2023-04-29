Shemia Fagan

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan gives her acceptance speech after winning the race for Oregon's secretary of state, Nov. 3, 2020. Fagan revealed this week she has taken on outside employment as a consultant for an Oregon cannabis company.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — Oregon’s recreational cannabis system has overly strict regulations that make running a business expensive and hamper people aspiring to join the industry, state auditors found in an audit released Thursday, April 27.

The report is likely to be cheered by current and aspiring participants in Oregon’s legal cannabis market. It suggests the state should consider easing up on security requirements and other safeguards that made sense when Oregon first legalized cannabis, but have become outdated. And it calls on the state officials to use financing tools to help cannabis businesses succeed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.