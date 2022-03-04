Abbott, makers of the Similac infant formula, recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products on Feb. 17 after an infant was infected with Cronobacter sakazakii and later died after being fed one of the products.
LA GRANDE — A popular baby formula producer has recalled a line of its products after one infant died from a rare bacterial infection.
Abbott, makers of the Similac infant formula, recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products on Feb. 17 after an infant was infected with Cronobacter sakazakii and later died after being fed one of the products. Additionally, there were four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in their Sturgis, Michigan plant, according to a press release from Abbott.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating those complaints.
While not overly dangerous to adults, Cronobacter has a high risk for infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is known to increase the risk of infant meningitis. Symptoms of the infection include poor feeding, jaundice, grunting breaths, fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA.
The recall is in effect for any products with an expiration date after April 1, 2022, according to the press release.
New guidance includes recalls for the Similac PM 60/40 product with lot number 27032K80. Consumers can find the lot number on the bottom of the can of infant formula, next to the expiration date.
The product recall is only for powder-based products. Liquid-based baby formula is unaffected by the recall.
Those with recalled products are urged not to use the formula and to contact Abbott directly at 1-800-987-8540 or return the product to their grocery store or pharmacy in order to get a replacement product.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.