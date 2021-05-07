SALEM — A newly proposed bill would bar state Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, from holding office in the Oregon Republican Party while simultaneously serving as a state elected official.
The bill’s sponsors argued there are potential conflicts of interest involved in holding both party and legislative positions, but Heard told The News-Review the bill would take away the rights of the people to choose their leaders for both party and Legislature.
“Why should the people have the person they’ve chosen to serve them in either position ripped away from them through no choice of their own, but through the choice of a few elitists up in Salem from both parties?” Heard said.
Two of Heard’s fellow Republicans, Sens. Bill Hansell of Athena and Lynn Findley of Vale, introduced Senate Bill 865 on Wednesday, May 5, along with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego.
The bill would also impact state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, who is the treasurer of the Republican Party. In addition to legislators, the bill would bar governors, Supreme Court justices and other elected state officials from becoming office holders of any political party.
Elected officials who violated the rule would be charged $250 per day.
Heard has been chairperson of the Oregon Republican Party, which is a separate entity from the Legislature, since February.
Heard has been at the center of controversy at the state Capitol more than once over the past year, especially over COVID-19 safety restrictions.
In March, he pledged to vote “no” on every bill until the Capitol building was reopened to the public.
In December, he removed his mask on the Senate floor, to protest COVID-19 safety rules.
During a protest at the state Capitol on Jan. 6, in which demonstrators called for the building to reopen to the public, Heard had this to say about state leaders as he gestured to the state Capitol.
“Don’t let any of these punks from that stone temple over there ever tell you they are better than any of you. Trust me, I work with these fools. None of them are half as good as any of you and you need to bring the power to them,” he said.
OPB reported Hansell and Findley said in a joint statement they had been contacted by constituents who were concerned about mixing party politics with legislative policy.
There’s no guarantee SB 865 will pass, but if it does Heard said he would challenge it on principle.
“My goal is to represent my constituents to the best of my ability in fighting for their freedoms and their rights in the Senate, and then my goal as the chair and the party leader for the state for the Republican Party is to help the Republican Party move forward and be much the same, be a party of integrity, honesty, transparency and a group that represents freedom and liberty for all people,” he said.
