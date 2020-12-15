SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced she will convene one-day a special session of the Oregon legislature on Monday, Dec. 21, to address the COVID-19 pandemic
A press release from the Office of the Governor stated Brown is requesting $800 million from the Legislature for relief programs to help Oregonians combat the COVID-19 crisis and recover from this summer’s devastating wildfires. The governor’s budget priorities include aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, support for reopening schools and wildfire prevention and preparedness.
"Oregonians are making tremendous sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Brown said in the press release. "While the risk reduction measures we have put in place are working to slow the spread, many Oregon families are struggling with unemployment, housing, food insecurity, and paying their bills — and those most impacted are the same people who are often left behind, including rural, Black, Indigenous, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities."
The governor again called on the U.S. Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief bill. Congress has been stalled on the issue for months.
"We must protect Oregonians now, as we face some of our hardest days, whether by getting critical resources into the hands of those most in need, keeping a roof over people’s heads, or recognizing the incredible toll of this virus on our small businesses and restaurants," Brown said in the release. "Oregon must act to bridge the gap as we continue to wait to see federal relief. I thank legislators for their work in addressing these critical issues next week, and I look forward to our progress."
How the Legislature will adhere to pandemic safety measures is unclear, but the governor's office stated legislative officials are consulting with Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist.
