SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that during the coronavirus outbreak she wants a statewide eviction moratorium, as well as to suspend enforcement on expired automobile tags and driver licenses.

While the coronavirus has led to slews of cancellations, postponements and shutdowns, Oregon’s primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19, the state’s top election official said Thursday, though results may be slower to come in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia and other states are moving their primary elections back over COVID-19 concerns.

“Because Oregon votes by mail we do not have to be concerned about social distancing issues at polling places that so many other states are struggling with,” Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno’s office said by email.

Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess noted ballot counters are normally sitting at tables in fairly crowded rooms and are often over 60 years old, and among the vulnerable population to COVID-19.

Burgess, president of the Oregon Association of County Clerks, said to keep proper social distancing, fewer ballot counters will be able to fit in a room, and some might consider it too risky to show up. Plans are to give them gloves to handle the ballots, but for now, no masks, he said.

Holding the closed Republican and Democratic primaries on May 19 is a realistic goal, Burgess said. However, he added, some lightly populated counties have only two elections officials.

“If one person gets sick, that’s a problem,” he said.

Ballots that come in over a short span of time — those that arrive on election day or the day before — through the mail or drop-off boxes might be counted more slowly because they typically account for around 30% of all ballots cast, Burgess said.

Clarno’s office said contingency plans are being prepared to deal with any impacts COVID-19 may have on election processes.