CORVALLIS — Bruce the Moose finally has a new home.
The majestic stuffed animal, for many years the beloved mascot of the Horner Museum at Oregon State University, languished in obscurity after OSU closed the Horner in 1995.
But thanks to the Benton County Historical Society, which acquired the Horner Collection from OSU in 2008, Bruce is making a comeback.
First the big guy got a meticulous restoration from a professional conservator, and on Wednesday, July 15, he took up residence in his new digs: the lobby of the new Corvallis Museum at 411 SW Second St.
Getting him there was no small challenge.
Standing 6 feet tall at the shoulder and just over 8 feet from hoof to antler-tip, Bruce is a beast to move, and the historical society turned to a company with expertise in specialty transportation to handle the job.
On Wednesday morning, a five-man crew from the Portland office of Suddath Relocation Systems used a pallet jack to maneuver the moose from the society’s Philomath storage facility into the back of a moving truck. Even with his rack temporarily removed, it was a tight fit — Bruce’s ears nearly scraped the ceiling.
Heavy nylon straps held Bruce’s mounting pedestal securely in place, but there was still some concern that he might tip over during the 5-mile drive to his new address in downtown Corvallis, so a couple of movers rode in the back of the truck to catch him if he started to fall.
He arrived intact at his destination, although there was a moment of drama when he wobbled precariously going over the museum threshold, prompting gasps of alarm from the small gathering of onlookers. But the movers were ready for trouble and held the museum’s star attraction steady as they eased him into place at the foot of the main staircase.
Jo Anne Trow, a member of the society’s board, watched the proceedings with a big smile on her face.
“Oh, my,” she said. “He’s home.”
Exhibition curator Mark Tolonen said the iconic moose will provide a focal point for the new museum while also serving as a connection to the past.
“He’ll be in the middle looking out to greet people when they walk in,” he said. “The community has so many fond memories of the Horner Museum, and he was kind of the mascot of the Horner Museum.”
