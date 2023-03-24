Budget writers unveil a no-frills plan for Oregon’s next 2 years

State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, pictured on April 2, 2019, is one of two budget co-chairs who unveiled a two-year spending framework Thursday, March 23.

 Bryan M. Vance/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

SALEM — The state’s top budget writers unveiled their priorities for Oregon’s next two-year spending plan on Thursday, March 23, arguing that a shaky economic outlook demands the state focus on core areas of concern.

Key to the budget framework released by state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner and Rep. Tawna Sanchez, both Portland Democrats, are continuing investments in K-12 education, health care for low-income Oregonians, and housing and homelessness. All are areas where spending has swelled in recent years.

