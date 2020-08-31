ROSEBURG — In celebration of the Republican National Convention this week, more than 100 people combined a car parade with a rally at the Douglas County Courthouse to show their support for Republican state and national candidates and President Donald Trump.
The “Cruise for Trump Campaign Kickoff Rally” started with a “rolling rally,” where supporters drove through Roseburg displaying Trump 2020 flags to gather at the courthouse for speeches from members of the Republican Party, including Secretary of State candidate Kim Thatcher, U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins and Oregon State candidate Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston.
Valynn Currie, chairwoman for the Douglas County Republican Party, said the event took around two weeks to organize and she was pleased with the turnout.
“We just felt like we needed to have something after our convention to support our president and our Republican candidates, and we really needed to do something that would make a statement,” Currie said.
The event included a booth, which offered attendees a chance to sign the recall petition for Gov. Kate Brown, which will need at least 280,050 valid signatures to make the ballot in November. Currie said they are seeking to exceed the requirement with a goal of 450,000 signatures before the signature deadline Monday.
Kim Thatcher, Republican candidate for Oregon Secretary of State, said she came out to motivate people to turn out in November, and inform people about the duties of the position.
“I want to be the Oregon Secretary of State, not the Republican Secretary of State, and approach it with nonpartisan responsibilities,” Thatcher said after the event. “I tell people I’m not going to be doing any favors.”
The vast majority of the crowd held Trump 2020 flags and wore red Make America Great Again baseball caps. Only a few attendees at the gathering wore masks.
Rochelle Smith said she has been working with Douglas County Republicans during the summer to prepare for the upcoming presidential election. She said she was happy with the turnout.
“Every single person that we touch is one less person walking around who doesn’t understand our heritage, doesn’t understand what we fought and died for in the wars we’ve had since the (country’s) inception.”
Smith said she supports the campaign to recall Brown. She added that Brown “needs to take her foot off the neck of the people of Oregon.” Smith directly invoked the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in Minneapolis when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 7 minutes. In May, Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and racial turmoil across the U.S.
“I think they’ve made the masking and the distancing and all that crap a political issue. They use it to depress the economy and put people out of work,” Smith said.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, physical distancing and face coverings reduce the spread of COVID-19 from person to person via droplets expelled when someone coughs, sneezes or talks.
At one point during her speech, Perkins denounced masks and drew enthusiastic responses from the crowd.
Heard, who was the final speaker at the rally, said he accepted the invitation to go to the rally to bring people hope. Heard is competing against Democratic challenger Kat Stone for the seat in state Senate District 1.
“The mental toll that social distancing, and especially the governor’s unjust and, in my opinion, unconstitutional executive orders put on people, really made life hard for a lot of folks,” Heard told The News-Review. “All of us are concerned about keeping ourselves and our neighbors health and whatnot, but this has gone on too long.”
He said there was no hate at the rally, and that as someone with libertarian views he supports government accountability.
