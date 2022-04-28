Candidates for Oregon governor tackle state issues in unique Q&A
Issues from crime and safety to climate change to education were put to every candidate running for governor in Oregon. Here's. how they responded in a statewide media collaboration in which The Observer participated.
Nearly three dozen candidates for governor are vying for their parties’ nomination in the 2022 primaries on May 17. A collaborative of Oregon journalists wrote 15 questions to help you get to know these folks before you cast your ballot. Click on each candidate’s “card” to see how they responded to our questions on housing, crime, education, the economy and environmental issues.
ABOUT THE COLLABORATION: Media outlets across Oregon are taking a novel approach to covering the 2022 governor’s race: They’re working together.
The 2022 Oregon Media Collaboration on the governor’s race stemmed from the wants of voters themselves. In listening sessions earlier this year, Oregonians told the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Rural Development Initiatives, and the Agora Journalism Center that they were ready for changes in election coverage.
