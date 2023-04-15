Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015

In Oregon, a bill that would increase the purchasing age for AR-15s and similar types of guns to 21, impose penalties for possessing undetectable firearms and allow for more limited concealed-carry rights has spawned emotional debate among lawmakers, reflecting the national divide over gun rights.

 DmyTo/Shutterstock

SALEM — An emotionally charged debate over Oregon's gun-related legislation recently brought lawmakers on different sides of the issue near tears, reflecting a passionate divide over gun rights that is also playing out nationwide.

One of the most sweeping bills being proposed in the politically diverse state — the one that led to highly personal speeches from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers at a committee hearing recently — would increase the purchasing age to 21 for AR-15s and similar types of guns, impose penalties for possessing undetectable firearms and allow for more limited concealed-carry rights.

