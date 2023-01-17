Echo - North Project Site.jpg

Crews work Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, on a project on the Umatilla River in Echo to prevent future flooding.

ECHO — The city of Echo is making progress to ensure the prevention of further flooding.

After being among many cities in the region to endure catastrophic flooding in 2020, the Oregon Emergency Management Agency was assigned to assist in mitigating risks. By anchoring trees and placing rocks in particular ways, residents’ safety is being ensured in the case of future rising water levels.

