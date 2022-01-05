SALEM — Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, told lawmakers via text message on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that he would not run for reelection in 2022.
“I will serve out the remainder of my term," Courtney said in the text, first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting. "It has been an honor and a privilege to have been allowed to serve locally on the Salem City Council and for all these years in the Oregon State Legislature. I hope I’ve helped.”
Courtney, the longest serving Senate president in Oregon, history joins House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, the chamber's longest-serving presiding officer, in announcing their plans to exit the Legislature after the 2022 election.
Courtney is retiring, while Kotek is running for governor. Win or lose, she will have to relinquish her seat to a newcomer in 2022.
Kotek is hoping to succeed Gov Kate Brown, who is barred from running again because of term limits.
Courtney has been Senate president since 2003, while Kotek has been speaker since 2013. Courtney is Oregon's longest serving legislator, having a combined 38 years in the House and Senate.
Courtney's announcement ensures that the trio at the top of the state's political order will change for the first time since early 2014.
Brown became governor in February that year when as secretary of state, she assumed office after the resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber amid influence-peddling accusations.
More change at the top may be coming. OPB also reported that House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland, will step down from her leadership position if reelected in 2022.
Barring an electoral upheaval in November, Democrats will choose new presiding officers from their ranks. The party holds a 37-23 majority in the House and 18-12 majority in the Senate.
